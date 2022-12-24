Kantara, KGF production house has big plans for Indian entertainment industry

Hombale Films, the production house behind Kannada blockbusters KGF and Kantara, aims to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Indian entertainment industry in the coming five years.
Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, said the company is planning to produce movies in all south languages.“We intend to invest Rs 3,000 crore for the next five years in the entertainment industry in India. We believe the entertainment industry will grow more and more.
“It will be a mixed bag of stories. Every year there will be five-six films, including one event movie. As of now we have plans of making movies in all south languages,” Kiragandur said in an interview. The goal, the producer said, is to reach out to a wider audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...