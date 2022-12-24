When Big B pitched his idea to the sharks

In the ongoing Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) finale week, host Amitabh Bachchan gave a taste of Sony TV’s Shark Tank India second season.

On Wednesday episode, viewers got a glimpse of the lives of the sharks.

Shark Aman Gupta talked about how his life changed as random people now pitch their ideas at odd places. Anupam Mittal also shared an anecdote when he was pitched an idea at Disneyland on a roller-coaster and once while travelling in the car.

Inspired by all the stories and pitches Big B also offered a unique pitch of AB Tissues. He introduced the product in an interesting manner. He entered in style, to the theme music of Shark Tank India, holding his precious tissue box in hand. Pitching the box, the host told how he and his tissue box have been in service of many happy tears on the hot seat. The sharks questioned Big B about his product and then impressed sharks decided to invest ‘100 crores’ in AB Tissues as it is a sellable brand, due to Bachchan’s direct association with it.