When celebs cheered for Team India

ANI

Among the several excited celebrities cheering for Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the World Cup 2023 final were Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Twinning in Team India jerseys, Deepika and Ranveer could be seen sitting behind Shah Rukh in the stands. SRK was seen with his family – wife Gauri Khan, and children AbRam, Suhana and Aryan.

In one of the videos Shah Rukh could be seen sitting with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In the stands, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen cheering for their husbands and Team India.

#Ahmedabad #Deepika Padukone #Narendra Modi #Ranveer Singh #Shah Rukh Khan