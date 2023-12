When Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh got trolled for their candid revelations on 'Koffee With Karan'

IANS

Mumbai, December 14

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan', expressed his anger at the trolling that actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh were subjected to after the first episode of the streaming chat show's 8th season.

The recent episode of the show saw actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor gracing the couch as they spoke about a lot of things.

During the episode, KJo spoke about social media trolling and addressed the first episode of the season.

He said: “I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of after effect. I just want to put it out there that the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes.”

Talking about Deepika and Ranveer, he shared: “They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f****** talking about some nonsense. I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else's personal life and marriage?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f****** middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up.”

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

