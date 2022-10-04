When Farah Khan called Gauri Khan a middle-class Punjabi Girl

In the latest episode of Mirchi Plus’ new show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, Farah Khan shares her first impression of Gauri Khan.

Farah Khan

Farah opens up about her affection towards Gauri and says that she has seen Gauri’s journey in the industry for over 30 years now. Farah says, “With the success and the money and the people swooning over her, Gauri has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date.”

That’s not all! Farah also talks about the first time she and Gauri hung out in Goa, right after Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s wedding.

In the episode, audience can also catch Gauri re-designing the entertainment room at Farah’s home sharing home decor tips, letting the viewers in on the art of personalising homes, and more.