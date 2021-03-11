When Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad needed caption for her 'narcissism' video, Sussanne Khan came up with adorable nickname

Mumbai, May 30
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor's current girlfriend Saba Azad.
Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts." Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as 'Sabooo'.
She commented: "Woww Sabooo" with fire emojis.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.
Apart from this, he also has 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police claim important leads in Sidhu Moosewala murder, detain 5 persons from Dehradun
Post-mortem of the singer’s body conducted after family give...
ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged ‘hawala transactions’ case
Deputy CM Sisodia says Jain targeted in 'fake case' at behes...
Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Delhi court refuses to pass orders on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea for increased security
‘Our petition is ready…We file it in Delhi High Court on Tue...
Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga
Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...
Moosewala murder reopens old wounds from 'dark days'
Popular artistes like Pash, Chamkila, Dilshad Akhtar, Virend...