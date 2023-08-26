When it comes to dating, honesty is everything, says Janhvi Kapoor

IANS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about dating and relationships. She shared that as a Gen Z woman, she has learnt that having high standards is not being picky but valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve.

Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila, takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder users to meet their dates. In a new episode for Swipe Ride, they talk about transparency and authenticity in dating, being confident in your own skin and not negotiating on your expectations.

Janhvi on Tinder’s latest episode of Swipe Ride said: “Self-love is all about knowing you’re worth more and not settling for anyone that doesn’t see that. Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and happiness starts with loving every bit of yourself. As a Gen Z woman I’ve learnt that having high standards isn’t being picky; it’s valuing yourself enough to know what you deserve.”

The episode will premiere on Friday on Tinder’s YouTube channel and stream exclusively on JioCinema.

#Janhvi Kapoor #Social Media