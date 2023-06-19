When Kajol's father told her to think carefully before joining the film industry

Mumbai, June 19
Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta, in the upcoming streaming series 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', has opened up about the tough choices that she has made so far.
In the show, life brings her at a complex juncture where every choice she makes proves to be a game-changer not only for her but for everyone surrounding her.
Here's the trailer:
View this post on Instagram
Elaborating on the toughest choices in her life, Kajol said, "Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, it was a game-changer for me because I didn't know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not."
She further mentioned, "I remember my dad telling me at the time to think very carefully, because you know, you're never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it's on forever. I remember thinking to myself that no, that's not true, I can take it off whenever I like. Of course, time has proved that he is right."
The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.
Produced by Banijay Asia, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' is directed by Suparn S. Varma and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.
