When Kamya Punjabi forgot envelope with Rs 1 lakh at a panipuri stall

Kamya Panjabi recently recalled a horrific incident where she left an envelope containing Rs 1 lakh at a panipuri stall. The actress said that she was too engrossed in eating and clicking pictures that she forgot to pick up the envelope when she left. Kamya says, “I was in Indore on Sunday for an event. On my way back, my friend producer Santosh Gupta told me that there was a place at the Chappan Dukan, where a guy sells amazing panipuri. Indore being famous for its chaat, I couldn’t control my urge and decided to try it out.”

She adds, “I had an envelope with me which had Rs 1 lakh cash in it. I kept it aside on a table in his shop while I was eating. I got so engrossed eating and taking pictures of the place that I left the envelope there. My friend rushed to the place and found it… I was thrilled. I didn’t know to react because I was almost sure that we wouldn’t find it there. I think the people of Indore are really nice and kind.”