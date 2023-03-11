When Karan Johar played cupid

Vidya Balan recently shared a throwback story revealing how the first meeting between her and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur took place. Like many Bollywood real-life couples, it is Karan Johar who played the Cupid in these lovebirds’ story as well.

Vidya first met her husband at an award night after which the two met at Karan Johar’s party where they started talking. Vidya also recalled in 2010 when she was shooting for No One Killed Jessica, it was coincidentally produced by UTV. But she never got an opportunity to interact with Siddharth.

She said, “Life was bringing us together a lot at that time. We ended up at a party together at Karan’s place. Karan has played the Cupid in this relationship. He invited me to a party at his house and I was a bit surprised because I didn’t really know him. I felt how sweet.”

She continued, “I went to his house and I didn’t really know most of the others. I was a bit shy and Siddharth walked in and because we had just watched a play together, we ended up having a chat. That’s when probably something happened. Later of course, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet. This was an intentional invitation. And it worked.”