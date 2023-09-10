When Kareena Kapoor is Sunday ready

ANI
Mumbai, September 10
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares glimpses of her daily life with fans on social media.
On Sunday, she took to her Instagram and asked her fans whether they were ready for Sunday.
Kareena shared a picture on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Are you ready for Sunday? I Am."
She wore a red dress with golden embroidery on the neckline. She accessorized her look with golden jhumkas and chose a light makeup look.
Kareena is all set to mark her debut on OTT with her t
hriller film 'Jaane Jaan'. which is releasing on September 21.
She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.
It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty.
'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.
However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.
Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.
#Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai #Social Media
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure
Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...
G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Rains stops play in Colombo, India 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul at the crease
Declare rain-caused calamity in state as ‘national disaster’, Himachal CM Sukhu appeals to PM
Requests special disaster relief package
This year’s summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues: Biden
US President made the remarks in a post on X as he left for ...