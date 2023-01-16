When Madhuri Dixit was unsure of doing the hook step of 'Tu shaayar hai'

Mumbai, January 16
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recalled shooting for the song 'Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari' from the 1991 film 'Saajan' also starring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
Madhuri shared how the hook step of the song 'Tu shaayar hai' was given by the choreographer: "When choreographer Chinni Prakash showed me the hook step for 'Tu Shayar Hai', I said, 'What is this movement? Who is this poet? What kind of a poet is he?' But he said that it will be a hit and truly the dance step became so popular." Watch the clip:
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri also danced on several of her songs including 'Ek Do Teen', 'Yeh Mausam Ka Jadu', 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga', 'Dekha Hai Pehli Baar', among others.The actress also talked about the choreography of the song 'Bada Dukh Dina Tere Lakhan Ne' done by Saroj Khan and how she did it in a different way initially and later had to change when the entire situation was briefed to her by the director.
Furthermore, Madhuri revealed how her son was fond of Himesh Reshammiya's song 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' and also sang it on the stage of 'Indian Idol 13'.
She told Himesh: "When my son was three years old, your song 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' was released. He loved the song so much that every time I sat inside the car, he would say, 'Mamma, Aaja Aaja'." Later also Himesh sang the song.
'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
IANS
