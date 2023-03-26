When 'mom' Priyanka Chopra, 'dad' Nick Jonas try to do Saturday night, this is how it looks

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a glimpse of her Saturday night to fans. And it's nothing like you think. In a funny video, Priyanka can be seen with her husband Nick Jonas and they are clearly trying to enjoy a 'Saturday night'.

The new parents, it seems, took some time off parenting duties to enjoy a date on Saturday. In their night out video, the couple is sitting in a restaurant enjoying their meal but the two look tired and sleepy. Towards the end of the video, Nick can be seen grooving to music while Priyank laughs.

The text on the video read, "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night." She also tagged Nick in the caption. Nick's brother Kevin Jonas commented, "I feel this."

Here's the video:

Many fans also reacted to the clip.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January of 2022 via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will headlining The Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel' opposite Richard Madden. the series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 28.

