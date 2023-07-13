When Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill danced to Rajit Dev's tune

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill’s new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai has touched 13 million views on YouTube.

The song has been sung by B Praak, directed by Arvind Khaira, and choreographed by Rajit Dev, the same team that earlier worked on the song, Baarish Ki Jaaye.

Speaking about working with Nawazuddin, Rajit says, “This is my second time working with Nawaz, sir. He is not someone who is known for his dancing, but it was a great experience nonetheless. The first time was Baarish Ki Jaaye, and the hook step went viral on social media. So, I knew exactly how much I wanted Nawaz sir to dance. I ensured that the hook step would look good on him. Being such a brilliant actor, he makes the steps his own and adds his personal touch to them.”

Talking about working with Shehnaaz Gill, Rajit says, “I’m so glad I got to work with Shehnaaz. We couldn’t add her dance to the video due to the character and the director’s brief. But I got an idea on the sets and made her do some beautiful twirls around Nawaz sir. It’s like a dream sequence. She was so amazing that she made that shot look beautiful with her presence.”

#Shehnaaz Gill #Youtube