When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her ‘love scenes’ with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’

Tribune Web Desk

Chanidgarh, October 11

Without doubt, actors Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have displayed a great chemistry onscreen.

Off screen, the gossip about their alleged affair has remained a mystery as both actors never accepted it in public, but it was one of the most talked-about in Bollywood.

Rekha would still open up about her feelings for Amitabh, but Big B has always maintained a dignified silence.

As fans of Big B celebrate his eightieth birthday today, an old interview of Rekha has surfaced igniting the gossip yet again.

In a controversial interview that she gave in 1978, Rekha claimed that she saw Amitabh’s wife actor Jaya Bachchan break down as she watched the film, “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”.

This 1978 film was among the last collaborations between Rekha and Amitabh, who did not work together again until Yash Chopra brought her, Jaya and Amitabh together in 1981’s Silsila.

The 1978 interview with Stardust, Rekha claimed that she saw the Bachchan family watching “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar” through a projection room.

“Once, I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face,” she reportedly said.

Rekha continued that a week after that trial show, Rekha was told by many of her industry colleagues that Amitabh was not going to work with her any longer.

“A week later, everybody in the industry was telling me that he has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me,” she said.

In an interview with Simi Garewal in the 1990s, Rekha denied that there was ever any rift between the Jaya and her.

She said, “Didibhai (Jaya) is much more mature, much more together.”

#Happy 80th, #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan