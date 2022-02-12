When Robert Pattinson pretended to be a drug dealer

Actor Robert Pattinson was keen to impress the ‘cool kids’ when he was at school so even though he had no idea what narcotics ‘looked like’, he created his own powder doused in cleaning products, which he hid inside floppy discs and claimed he was importing illegally.
He said: “I haven’t thought about this in years, but during secondary school, my first proper kind of girlfriend was a few years elder to me, and I always wanted to hang out with the cool kids, who were the oldest. And some of us decided that I’d pretend that I was importing drugs. But I didn’t even know what drugs looked like. So I had this idea; I’d get floppy discs, open them up, pour this kind of powder stuff inside, and then spray it with, like, some kind of cleaning product so that it’d smell like a chemical...”
He added, “I bought like 40 floppy discs and then I’d show it to kids who were probably 15 or 16, and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m importing drugs in floppy discs. And everybody believed me. And I kind of got this reputation that, this kid is crazy. He’s a drug dealer! Like, ‘Want to try some? Some sawdust with Febreze on it’?” Robert also used to pretend he was a great skateboarder when he was actually ‘terrified’ of boarding because he didn’t want to get injured. —IANS
