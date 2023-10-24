When Saira Banu shot for Dussehra scene in 'Resham Ki Dori'

ANI

Mumbai, October 24

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, veteran actor Saira Banu talked about the significance of the festival and recalled shooting for a scene in the 1974 film 'Resham Ki Dori'.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a Dussehra scene from the film in which she can be seen lifting the bow to the effigy of Ravana and there is cheer all around after the burning of the idol.

She captioned it with, "As we celebrate Dussehra, let us reflect on the message it carries: Victory of virtue and right over vice. I wish you all a very Happy Dussehra; may you receive the best that God has to offer."

'Dussehra' or 'Vijaya Dashmi' is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. It also marks the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organised and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames.

The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for 'Shagird' (1967), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Sagina' (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including 'Bluff Master' (1963), 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' (1964), 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman' (1968), 'Padosan' (1968), 'Victoria No. 203' (1972), 'Hera Pheri' (1976) and 'Bairaag' (1976).

