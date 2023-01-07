When Shabbir Kumar met Lata didi

The Kapil Sharma Show for 2023’s first weekend will set the right vibe with a musical note. The reigning music sensations of the 80s and 90s—Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao and Shweta Shetty will be the guests. Shabbir will be seen making a grand entry singing Parbaton Se Aaj Mein Takra Gaya while Altaf and Suneeta will sing Tum To Thehre Pardesi and Pari Hoon Main.

Amidst the fun banter, Shabbir will also spill the beans about his first encounter with the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar ji.

He shares, “So, I was recording for Pancham da-RD Burman for the film Betaab when I got an opportunity to sing with Lata didi for the first time. It was one of the biggest achievements of my life. In the beginning, I didn’t even know that I was going to sing a duet with Lata didi. It was Pancham da who broke the news to me later, just before recording the song. However, I was there with her recording Baadal yuu garajataa hai, and I was so lost in didi’s voice that I messed up my lines. She sensed that and asked Pancham da for a break and then asked me to have tea with her. I opened up and started feeling more relaxed around her to record the song.”