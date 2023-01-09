When Shah Rukh Khan made Angelina Jolie laugh on a joke about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Chandigarh, January 9
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie had shared stage in the year 2000.
A Twitter user posted a few photos of the two stars on stage-- the first IIFA ever--as per an Indian Express report.
i still can’t believe pic.twitter.com/Pwzho36n2d— s (@yoongienthusias) January 8, 2023
It was held at the Millennium Dome in London. Actor Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey had hosted it.
Not only did SRK and Angelina share the stage, but Shah Rukh also managed to make her laugh with a joke about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ had swept the awards that year.
Aishwarya Rai won the award, since she could not attend the event, Bhansali accepted it on her behalf.
When he walking back after receiving the award, Shah Rukh called him back and said, “We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai", making Angelina laugh.
Twitter users can hardly believe it’s. “WTH why am I seeing this for the first time today?" asked one user.
angelina be like: pic.twitter.com/MySHT1hZml— . (@kootaeboo) January 8, 2023
THE SMILES— s (@yoongienthusias) January 8, 2023
the dimples….her pink dress my god— s (@yoongienthusias) January 8, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...