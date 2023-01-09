When Shah Rukh Khan made Angelina Jolie laugh on a joke about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Tribune Web Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie had shared stage in the year 2000.

A Twitter user posted a few photos of the two stars on stage-- the first IIFA ever--as per an Indian Express report.

It was held at the Millennium Dome in London. Actor Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey had hosted it.

Not only did SRK and Angelina share the stage, but Shah Rukh also managed to make her laugh with a joke about Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ had swept the awards that year.

Aishwarya Rai won the award, since she could not attend the event, Bhansali accepted it on her behalf.

When he walking back after receiving the award, Shah Rukh called him back and said, “We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai", making Angelina laugh.

Twitter users can hardly believe it’s. “WTH why am I seeing this for the first time today?" asked one user.

