  When Sharmila Tagore stopped traffic during shoot of 'An Evening in Paris'

When Sharmila Tagore stopped traffic during shoot of 'An Evening in Paris'

'I was dancing on the Champs-Elysees in a red Ghagra Choli, and I was stopping traffic'

When Sharmila Tagore stopped traffic during shoot of 'An Evening in Paris'

Actress Sharmila Tagore. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, December 30  

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has appreciated the beauty of the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, and recalled how during the shoot of the romantic thriller ‘An Evening in Paris', the latter stopped the traffic in France.

Sharmila is regarded as one of the Indian cinema's most accomplished actresses. She is the recipient of the National Film Award, and Padma Bhushan. Her famous works include ‘Kashmir Ki Kali', ‘Waqt', ‘Anupama', ‘An Evening in Paris', ‘Aamne Saamne', ‘Satyakam', ‘Aradhana', ‘Amar Prem', ‘Daag', ‘Chupke Chupke', ‘Mausam', among numerous others.

She married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and former captain of the Indian cricket team in 1968. They had three children: actor Saif Ali Khan; Saba and Soha Ali Khan.

The 79-year-old actress appeared on the finale episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' along with her granddaughter and actress Sara Ali Khan. The latter is the daughter of Saif, and Amrita Singh.

For Rs 1000, the duo was asked an image based question: “What name is given to this layered breakfast food that gets its name from its shape?”

The options given were Shashlik, Croissant, Taco, and Tamagoyaki. The correct answer was croissant.

Host Amitabh Bachchan said: “Because crescent shape is called 'Croissant' in French. That's how it gets the name.”

Sharmila told Sara: “In French, crescent...Crescent is called Croissant.” The ‘Don' actor said to Sara that her grandmother knows French.

“I hope you remember 'An Evening in Paris', with Shammi Kapoor,” said Big B.

Sara laughed and said: “I was just about to say it.”

Sharmila narrated the shoot anecdote, and recalled, saying: “I was dancing on the Champs-Elysees in a red Ghagra Choli, and I was stopping traffic.”

Big B replied to her saying, “Was? If you still stand somewhere, it will create a traffic jam. Am I right?”he asked the audience, leaving everyone in splits.

The 1967 movie ‘An Evening in Paris' is directed by Shakti Samanta. It revolves in the French capital city of Paris. It stars Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila (in a double role).

On the work front, Sharmila was last seen in the movie ‘Gulmohar', which stars Manoj Bajpayee.

