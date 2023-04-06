 When Terence Lewis gave up his government job to pursue dancing career : The Tribune India

Mumbai, April 6

Dancer, and choreographer Terence Lewis recalled his days of struggle and how for his passion for dance, he left his government job and went against the will of his mother and opened a dance academy.

Terence shared: "I was bright at academics, but I always wanted to study dance, I left a job opportunity and took up dancing because I had big dreams. And, I remember my mother kept saying don't leave your job but I knew somewhere that I wanted to do this and wanted to show everybody that I could do this. So, I opened a dance studio but there came a day when the number of students started reducing."

As he is all set to join the panel of judges with choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dance Season 3', Terence was left in awe of the performance by the 23-year-old contestant, Akshay Pal from Indore on the song 'Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar'.

Here's a promo of the show:

Although an experienced dancer, the journey to the stage of 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' has not been an easy one. Akshay faced a downfall in his career, which shattered his dancing dreams. Despite this dark phase, Akshay worked hard and finally got an opportunity to show his talent.

Terence, who has judged reality shows like 'Dance India Dance' and 'Nach Baliye' and also choreographed in films like 'Lagaan', 'Jhankaar Beats', and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', among others, shared: "I know how it feels. And, I remember my mother once also told me 'Tu Girega' (You will fall), because I left a government job as all I wanted was to dance. Plus, I had never learnt to dance; I used to dance instinctually. However, I followed my path and started taking fitness classes, earned money through it and went to America to learn dance as I wanted to be a 'padha likha dancer'."

"So, I learnt and came back and since then, my life has changed. I also believe that 'bahut log joh kamiyab hain woh kabhi kabhi kaabil nahi hote, lekin jo kaabil hote hai woh zarur kamyaab hote hai' (Many people who are successful are sometimes not capable, but those who are capable are definitely successful). And, Akshay with your dance today you proved that you have it in you and you truly will be successful," he concluded while praising the contestant.

'India's Best Dancer Season 3' will premiere on April 8 on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

