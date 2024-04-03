 'When they grow up...', Shekhar Kapur working on ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'When they grow up...', Shekhar Kapur working on ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’

'When they grow up...', Shekhar Kapur working on ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’

The original was adapted from Eric Segal’s 1980 novel ‘Man, Woman and Child’ which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’ and a Hollywood movie ‘Man, Woman and Child’.

'When they grow up...', Shekhar Kapur working on ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’

Shekhar Kapur. File photo



IANS

New Delhi, April 3

Internationally recognised filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is currently working on a sequel to his directorial debut film ‘Masoom’ (1983) titled ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’ says, “This film portrays the lives of all the characters you saw in the earlier one — all grown up. I am not going to say more; you will need to watch the film.”

The original was adapted from Eric Segal’s 1980 novel ‘Man, Woman and Child’ which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’ and a Hollywood movie ‘Man, Woman and Child’.

Kapur’s film starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey. It featured Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar as child actors. The screenplay, dialogues and lyrics are by Gulzar with music by RD Burman.

The filmmaker, who till recently was the director of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, recalls that though his stint was interesting, he could have done much more. “Owing to the Covid, the institute was non-functional for most of my term. There was a lot more that I could give had it been (functional),” he said.

However, this Padma Shri recipient whose film ‘Elizabeth’ (1998) a fictional account of the reign of British Queen Elizabeth I, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards feels that more than film schools, we need several schools of creativity that can impart more rounded knowledge. “See, film schools teach techniques, and they keep changing at a fast pace. Nobody edits like they used to a few years back. Schools of creativity can impart knowledge on how to tell stories and engage people — that should be the core specialisation of every filmmaker,” says Kapur.

“If you are a painter and have witnessed war, you will interpret it with your peculiar metaphors while presenting it on the canvas. I get attracted to stories of moral conflicts. Point is, which conflict attracts me most and stays with me in a particular space of time,” says this BAFTA, National Film, National Board of Review and three Filmfare Awards winner.

In Chandigarh, during the recently concluded Cinevesture International Film Festival (CII), Kapur felt it was extremely important that film festivals do not remain confined to the metros only. “I am glad that they did this festival here. Those living in smaller towns too should get an opportunity to witness cinematic excellence.”

For someone who works both in India and abroad, there is not much difference except the politics of getting to a film and releasing it.

“From calling action to cut, what happens in between is the same everywhere in the world. But yes, working in the West is like going to a supermarket, where everything is well-organised for you. In India, it’s like going to a ‘chor bazaar’, you don’t know what you are getting. But remember, chaos can be a great driver of creativity. I can get bored with the idea of absolute organisation and like the idea of chaos to wake myself,” he said.

Even as there is much conversation around how artificial intelligence (AI) will change filmmaking, Kapur opines that it will be a definite game changer and disrupter.

“It’s the most democratic technology that has hit us. People keep saying that it will kill many jobs. But since the Industrial Revolution, 95 per cent of people do not like their jobs — the boss/employee structure etc. AI is bound to give people an opportunity to explore themselves — their creativity and humanity, and the synergy between the two. This technology will in fact create more jobs. Do you need to learn coding to create an app anymore? Crumbling all pre-established structures, you will hear about a boy sitting in Dharavi with his computer and giving prompts to make something of his life. The same goes for new-age filmmakers who are not able to get a breakthrough in theatres and OTT. AI will devise a new method of distribution,” concludes the 78-year-old filmmaker. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

2
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

3
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

4
India

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Consensus in SAD on realtor Sharma’s name from Patiala

6
Himachal

Soaring airfare to Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley hits travellers hard

7
India

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

8
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

9
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

10
Punjab

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

The AAP national convener, who was arrested by the ED on Mar...

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...

Ajit Doval flags concerns over cross-border terrorism at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet; mentions Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad

Ajit Doval flags concerns over cross-border terrorism at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet; mentions Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad

He calls for shunning double standards in combating the mena...

IAS officer Parampal Kaur resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

The saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family f...

Boxer Vijender Singh set to join BJP

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Singh had fought 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

IAS officer Parampal Kaur resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies