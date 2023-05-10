When Tom met Shakira

Hollywood star Tom Cruise apparently brushed shoulders with Shakira at an unlikely place. When attending the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix, the Top Gun: Maverick lead man was caught on camera seemingly having an interesting chat with the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker.
In a video uploaded, the 60-year-old Hollywood star was seen hanging out with the 46-year-old singer in a VIP area for the sports event. The two stood close to each other while chatting. Joining the two of them was one of Shakira's sons.
