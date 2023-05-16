Watch: When Vicky Kaushal was asked to divorce Katrina Kaif for a better partner

ANI

Mumbai, May 16

At times journalists test the actors by asking them 'tricky' questions! Vicky Kaushal recently faced a 'googly' from a reporter at the trailer launch event of his upcoming quirky comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.' Headlined by Vicky and Sara (Ali Khan), the trailer of the movie shows the couple fighting for a divorce after a lovey-dovey phase. Taking a cue from there, a reporter asked Vicky whether he would divorce Katrina (Kaif) if he found a better actress. For a few moments, Vicky remained tongue-tied, looking for words to answer the question.

Then he joked, "Sir, sham ko ghar bhi jana hai! Aise aise tade medi sawal puch rahe ho, bacha hu abhi bada toh hone do. Kaise Jawab do iska mai! Itna Khatarnak sawal pucha hai." (Sir, I have to return home! You are asking such tricky questions, I am too young. Let me grow up. How am I supposed to answer this? Such a dangerous question you have asked!") Then Vicky simply responded that he would be married to Katrina for many lifetimes together. (Janmo Janmo tak!) At this very event, Vicky called his married life with Katrina 'completely sorted.'

Talking about it, Vicky said, "God always maintains balance in everyone's life. My real life has become so sorted that I have found Katrina. So there will always be a mess in my reel life but my real life will be sorted. So this is the balance of life." Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

