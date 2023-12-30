When Vidya Balan refused to eat as a child without watching 'Sara Zamana'

IANS

New Delhi, December 30

Taking a trip down the memory lane, actress Vidya Balan revealed how during her childhood, she refused to eat her food if she didn't see the famous song ‘Sara Zamana' featuring Amitabh Bachchan on television.

‘Sara Zamana', sung by Kishore Kumar, is from the 1981 movie ‘Yaarana' starring Amitabh, Neetu Singh, and Tanuja. Vidya appeared for the finale episode of quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', along with Indian Para-archer Sheetal Devi.

During the game hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya recounted her childhood story related to the megastar.

The ‘Parineeta' actress said: “I was telling Sheetal backstage. During childhood...You and I go back a long way, sir.”

Big B interrupted and said: “You're mentioning this now.”

Vidya then went on to narrate: “You don't know about this. If I didn't see 'Sara Zamana' on TV during childhood, I'd refuse to eat. I feel the same even today when you are before me. Everyone on KBC experiences it. Most people are left speechless.”

The ‘Maa' fame actress the shared: “Sir, l've witnessed...In this season, I noticed that a lot of people mentioned one person who leaves you speechless. I have a short video for you.”

The 81-year-old actor was shocked and said: “Oh, God! Who is it? Play it quickly.” The video mentioned Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan. Vidya asked the cine icon how it was.

The ‘Brahmastra' actor said: “Thank you so much, Vidya. You reminded me of so many things.”

Vidya then said: “I'm a big fan of hers too, sir. I wanted to somehow...bring her…”

She said how everyone in her family is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Vidya was accompanied by her parents, and mother-in-law on the sets of ‘KBC 15'.

“When KBC was launched in 2000, my father wrote a letter to you. He posted the letter but maybe you didn't get it. He didn't get a reply and he was dejected. In our family…forget about my family and this country, the whole world is your fan. When I was working with you, he'd tell me every time, ‘Can you give you the letter?' I said, ‘Please don't!' I would hesitate back then. Today, my father brought that letter,” she said.

Vidya's father then handed over the letter to the ‘Don' actor. Amitabh said to her father: “Sir, thank you so much. Thank you very much. Thank you.”

The 'Kahaani' actress said: “You can read it later, but it's a big deal for him that he could give the letter to you.”

Big B said that he will read it as well as reply to it.'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

