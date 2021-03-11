‘When you cheat in Dubai’: Kapil Sharma flirts with a beautiful girl ends up getting a slap; watch viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

This man is funny and so are his videos.

A scripted video of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is going viral on social media where he is seen flirting with a girl in Dubai. However, he ended up getting a slap in front of his wife.

Kapil has recently shared this throwback video with his fans.

In the funny video, Kapil tried to impress the girl by telling her that Burj Khalifa belonged to him, after that he also tells her that the Ferrari parked nearby was also his. Then he makes the girl sit in someone else's red Ferrari, but is unable to start the car’s engine.

Soon, actress Sumona, who plays the role of the comedian’s wife in Kapil Sharma’s show lands up at the scene. Sumona tells the girl that Kapil is a married man and this car also does not belong to him. The girl gets angry and slaps Kapil and leaves.

Kapil captioned the video, 'When you cheat in Dubai.' Along with the caption, he has used three funny emojis. Along with social media users, some celebs have also commented on the video and praised Kapil along with laughing emoji.