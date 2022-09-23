 Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema : The Tribune India

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

A still from Chup: The Revenge of The Artist

Nonika Singh

Before we write any further…The million dollar question is should we be critiquing this film that turns the spotlight on us, the movie critics? In short, it is ‘critics ka critic’. But whatever may be the fate of critics in the film…We are sticking our neck out and trying to review Balki’s film as honestly as possible. Without a doubt, as with all of Balki’s films, the premise is unusual and packaged in an interesting manner. Does it live up to its full potential is once again a question mark.

A serial killer is on the prowl and guess who his targets are; the film critics whom he not only butchers mercilessly, but also leaves stars on their foreheads. And that alone is not the only indictment of reviewers and star-rating system. Much revolves around the business of movie critics, their impact on the lives of artistes, the business of cinema and more. Do reviews make or mar a film? Can they affect a film’s business or in the age of social media audience is the real deciding factor? Once again questions for which there are no definitive answers.

It’s not as if Balki is trying to answer them for us or is trying to rubbish the role of critics or reviews. Rather, he has Big B extolling why fearless and unbiased critics are ‘oh so important’. Indeed, can there be a Balki film without his customary ode to Amitabh Bachchan? But the maker to whom Balki pays a tribute here is none other than the great Guru Dutt. So not only do songs from his films waft in delightfully, we see his portrait, flashes from his films and also made to realise how his  masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool was panned by critics back then. So much for film appreciation and the knowledgeable tribe of critics…We get the message…In the long scheme of things do they even matter?

Indeed, with a critic-turned-writer Raja Sen on the writing board as a co-writer, the world of critics is an insider’s view. Even if a bit loaded against them, it brings to us their many kinds, from those who can be bought to the ignorant ones. But whether you agree or disagree with what the film has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema. Yet another plus is even though like Andhadhun, the identity of the killer is revealed early on, we are totally invested in how he will be caught.  

Besides, humour is not just spot on, but intelligent and that is some achievement for a film about serial killing in full ‘blood and gore’ glory. And despite tailing a heartless murderer, the film has its fair share of romance and tulips.  Cinema’s escapist feel is captured well by cinematographer Vishal Sinha and it helps that our hero is a florist. Dulquer Salmaan is so good as the psychopath who is now tender now brutal that he makes you forget some of the incongruities in the film’s script.

So questions like what is the recent trigger that sets him off on a killing spree 10 years after, fall by the side.  But one that rankles is: Could his tragic backstory been avoided? But here again Balki wants to make a point…In OTT-driven entertainment-scape, who can predict what will grab eyeballs? But here, it’s not just Dulquer Salmaan who has our attention.  It’s refreshing to see Sunny Deol back on silver screen with a role tailor-made for him. As the cop on the tail of the killer, he is in excellent and restrained form. Shreya Dhanwanthary playing the newbie entertainment writer Nila and romantic love interest is thoroughly impressive. Pooja Bedi too fits the part of a maverick psychoanalyst.

Yes, a lot feels pretentious in this narrative of love-hate relationship between filmmakers and critics yet a lot is imbued with meaning. After all the love story between the killer and the film writer has not been thrown in for effect alone. Finally, while it reinforces how cinema is art…On the art of critical writing…Well, we better be ‘chup’. But let us admit the film with a quirky core is more than watchable.

 

      

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Civil Services marks 'manipulated', nod sought to prosecute HPSC ex-chairman, members

2
Punjab

12 Punjab AAP MLAs willing to jump ship, claims Congress

3
Amritsar

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

4
Punjab

Centre denies Punjab minister Aman Arora permission to travel to Europe

5
Nation

6-month jail for promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh

6
Amritsar

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

7
Punjab

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

An officer & a politician

9
Nation

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

10
Nation

Supreme Court takes up plea against NMC fee diktat for pvt colleges today

Don't Miss

View All
Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against ‘poor’ condition of road
Nation

Watch: Jharkhand MLA sits in pool of muddy water, pours it over herself to protest against 'poor' condition of road

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Top News

West ‘cherry-picking PM Modi’s ‘not the time for war’ comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...

National Green Tribunal slaps over Rs 2,000 crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in ‘hate crime’ incidents

India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match to begin at 9:30 pm, reduced to 8 overs

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1

The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...


Cities

View All

SGPC calls members’ meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

SGPC calls members' meeting on September 30 following Supreme Court order on Haryana law

Amritsar police arrest key accused in planting of IED under SI's car

Video: Sikh youth brutally beaten up by 15 youths on busy Amritsar street

70 women from Punjab trapped in UAE, Oman, claims Dubai bizman Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

4 vehicle thieves nabbed in Amritsar, 15 high-end cars seized

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh to be ‘no flying zone’ for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Chandigarh to be 'no flying zone' for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday

Punjab Cricket Association chief under scanner after father's alleged misbehaviour with ground staff

Stay order vacated, Panjab University teachers to retire at 60

Chandigarh MC bin-free claims fall flat

HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Prophet row: Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

With cases under control, Delhi shuts 11 Covid Care Centres

Delhi: From 49 per cent rain deficit in September to 16 per cent excess in just 24 hours

Gurugram BJP leader’s murder: Brother-in-law arrested for killing him over love marriage

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

LPU suicide case: A day after FIR, Calicut NIT Director issues clarification

Fearing ‘communal’ tension, LPU writes to admn, police

Jalandhar DCP Naresh Dogra shifted after spat with AAP MLA Raman Arora over 'petty issue'

Stray dog runs on track during contest in Jalandhar, chases participants

Help starts pouring in for budding runner

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hrs

Farmers block rail tracks for 3 hours in Ludhiana

'Recarpeted' road dug up for installing water supply pipes in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar

Three more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana district

Rs 200-crore bogus billing, fake tax invoice scam busted in Ludhiana

Over 39K intoxicating tablets seized, 2 held

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Cracker ban turns Delhi traders to Punjab counterparts with discounts

Punjabi University worker hangs self to death

150 residential plots in Dhuri: PDA invites applications

Heritage Street project: Patiala residents resent delay

Rainfall increases dengue threat in Patiala