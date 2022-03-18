While some want to make up for the last two years, others are still taking precautions. Here’s how celebs plan to celebrate Holi this year

Mona

Singer Ninja has missed celebrating festivals for the last two years and most of all, Holi. Celebrated with much fervour in Punjab, the Aadat hitmaker is looking forward this year. “By God’s grace things are back to normal and I am hoping to make this a memorable one,” says the actor-singer. While he’s the one to go ‘with the flow’, other celebs have their heart set on ensuring some ‘revenge’ celebrations to make up for the lost fun!

Renuka Panwar

Mukesh Rishi

Srishti Jain

“My favourite Holi memories are those from childhood. What carefree, fun-filled days. Even during college days, Holi was fun. I played Holi through my young days in Chandigarh and then in Mumbai,” opens up actor Mukesh Rishi. “Last two years were tough and I feel the kids missed the fun,” adds Rishi.

Chandigarh set for a Holi bash Singer Mankirat Aulakh will perform at Radisson RED Chandigarh

Sunburn Holi Reload with Russian DJ Julia Bliss at Piccadilia, New Chandigarh

American-Indian singer and rapper Raja Kumari will perform at Holy Crazy Fest 2022 at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club

Street-food fest with live music by DJ Noise Gate and DJ Anne at ASOD

Colour rain showers at Kalagram

Rooftop party at the Reef

Fun times

Singer Renuka Panwar’s favourite festival since childhood has been Holi. She fondly recalls how preparations began the night before with filling of water balloons and stacking them on the roof. “This time around we got to make up for the lost fun of two years,” she says.

For actor Prateik Chaudhary, it’s going to be working Holi, but that does not dampen his spirits, “I am going to celebrate on sets with my Sindoor Ki Keemat family,” says Chaudhary. Actor Srishti Jain is in full party mode. “Holi is a treat for the eyes. I love the song Balam Pichkari; I know all the hook steps and am set to bring the house down with family and friends,” she says.

Prateik Chaudhary

Actor Muskan Verma is heading home to celebrate Holi with her family in Uttarakhand. “It is a day when we forget all our enmity and spread peace, something that the world needs the most as of now.”

Ninja

Actor Arjan Bajwa prays for pre-Covid times, so that one could be with loved ones, especially on festivals, “I am planning a toned down celebration with friends; it’s better to take precaution.

Actor Sonia Mann intends to spread happiness with the lesser-privileged this Holi. “I am going to be with kids in an orphanage.”

“I didn’t realise the importance of Holi, but last two years were so colourless and depressing that I longed for some brighter and colourful moments,” admits singer Uvie, who is planning on playing Holi with music fraternity. Sahil Phull recalls his favourite Holi memory, “In Mumbai, I once visited the Hare Rama Hare Krishna Temple, which was magnificently decorated with lights and colours; hope this Holi trumps that.”

Singer Shipra Goyal used to play crazy Holi with eggs, toothpaste and dirt; practically whatever she could get my hands on. “This Holi, I wish to relive my past memories and make new ones. I am ready with colours, gulaal, eggs, and more to ensure that!”

