While this week sees the OTT debut of Sonali Bendre, it also has new seasons of Peaky Blinders and Code M

June 8: Ms Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer, Kamala is a superhero fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. The cast includes Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, among others.

June 9: Code M—Season 2 on Voot Select

Season 2 of this hit show follows the fearless Monica Mehra (Jennifer Winget), as she gets the task of investigating a case related to a vigilante organisation that hunts down and kills corrupt individuals. These are the ones who carry out the gruesome assassination of several officers from the Army. However, with multiple failed attempts to conclude the probe, Monica finds herself in a predicament as she discovers that the key to all the mysteries lies in her past.

June 10: The Broken News on ZEE5

The show marks Sonali Bendre’s OTT debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, among others. The story is about two rival news networks and it reveals the lives, lies and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists. While one is an ethical and a credible news channel, the other is India’s number one news channel as per TRPs but believes in brash sensationalism and invasive journalism.

June 10: Shining Vale on Lionsgate Play

With unexpected twists, snappy dialogues and great storytelling, Shining Vales is a fast-paced murder mystery with a dash of comedy. Crafted by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the series stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey and Judith Light.

June 10: Peaky Blinders–Season 6 on Netflix

Birmingham’s bad boys are back with the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders. The first episode of the new season is titled Black Day—an echo of the first episode of season five, Black Tuesday, which is said to carry the arch of this season. With some changes in the cast, like Charlie Murphy not reprising her role as real life union leader and Communist activist Jessie Eden, the last season is bound to be a spectacle. — TMS