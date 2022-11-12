Who are Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'mains'? Read to know

ANI

Mumbai, November 12

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently busy shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, shared a picture with 'her mains' on Saturday, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, 'Jab We Met' actor treated fans with a new glimpse of the London trip.

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Kareena was seen posing with her team. She looked stunning in a red sweater and a cute pout.

Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated.

Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.

Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

Apart from that, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

