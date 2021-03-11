Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them

Chandigarh, May 9
Shehnaaz Gill has a huge fan base and is followed and loved by millions of people. But she herself follows only four people on Twitter.
The four includes Sidharth Shukla. The other three are Rajbir Cheema, Shehbaz Badesha and her official fan club page.
Rajbir Cheema and Shehbaz Badesha are her brothers.
In a recent event on girl child in Gurugram, Shehnaaz Gill had opened up about love, months after Sidharth Shukla's death.
The actress said that 'attachment hurts', but love is pure. And it is this love perhaps that she has for Sidharth that remains with her forever. The reason he is among the four names on her followers' list.
Shehnaaz, during her interaction with the audience, got emotional while talking about love, attachments and relationships. Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s closeness was no secret. The two shared a great bond since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days, and often sent the internet into a meltdown with their photos. While there have always been reports of the duo dating each other, neither ever confirmed the news. However, their fans were absolutely sure that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were certainly in love.
In a new video going viral now, Shehnaaz Gill can be heard saying, "Attachment hurts but love is pure. You don't cry when you love someone. Whatever relationships you have with your brother, husband, etc, are temporary and will remain here only."
