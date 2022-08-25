Who will be India’s Laughter Champion?

This Saturday, Sony Television’s comedy show India’s Laughter Champion will see the top five finalists – Mumbai cha Mulgas Nitesh Shetty, ventriloquist Vignesh Pande, mimicry master Jayvijay Sachan, Pomedy King Rajat Sood from Delhi and Ujjain’s very own Himanshu Bawandar perform one last time to win the coveted trophy.

Making the evening even more eventful and memorable, the show will see the cast of Liger - Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey add the much-needed entertainment quotient. Not only this, but the show will also see the presence of Rinku bhabhi aka Sunil Grover. Sharing his experience, Sunil says, “I had a lot of fun!”

