Who will be India’s Laughter Champion?

This Saturday, Sony Television’s comedy show India’s Laughter Champion will see the top five finalists – Mumbai cha Mulgas Nitesh Shetty, ventriloquist Vignesh Pande, mimicry master Jayvijay Sachan, Pomedy King Rajat Sood from Delhi and Ujjain’s very own Himanshu Bawandar perform one last time to win the coveted trophy.
Making the evening even more eventful and memorable, the show will see the cast of Liger - Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey add the much-needed entertainment quotient. Not only this, but the show will also see the presence of Rinku bhabhi aka Sunil Grover. Sharing his experience, Sunil says, “I had a lot of fun!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...