‘Whoever wins bas desh ka bhala ho’: Aly Goni’s comment on early trends

Mumbai, June 4
As the counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, television star Aly Goni expressed his hope that the country prospers regardless of the winner.
Both have crossed 200 damn this time it’s gonna be a tough fight.. who ever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho 🇮🇳 jai hind— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 4, 2024
‘Both have crossed 200; this time it’s going to be a tough fight... whoever wins bas humare desh ka bhala ho jai hind (Whoever wins, may it be for the good of our country),’ Aly, who hails from Bhaderwah in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, posted on X.
