Who's Your Gynac? chronicles safe health practices for the quintessential woman

Offering a dose of laughter served with a side of myth busters, Amazon miniTV recently ‘prescribed’ a light-hearted web series — Who’s Your Gynac?

The show will break down the whole journey of a fresher OB-GYN, who is trying to strike a balance both professionally and personally. Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show will see Saba Azad, Karishma Singh and Aaron Arjun Koul in pivotal roles.

“I think Who’s Your Gynac? will touch a personal chord with every woman and find a few allies in men through its story and characters. The importance of healthcare cannot be underestimated and through my character, the very goofy yet loving Dr Vidushi, we want to deliver a message that will hopefully resonate with the audiences across all age-groups and men and women alike,” says Saba.

“We are extremely proud and elated to bring Who’s Your Gynac?, a heartfelt narrative that chronicles safe health practices for the quintessential woman along with her symbiotic relationship with her gynaecologist. To ensure the discourse is airtight, as part of the show’s research, we at TVF worked closely with three reputable gynaecologists, who helped us immensely in understanding the topic closely and bringing the right messaging and information to the viewers, says Himali Shah, director of Who’s Your Gynac?

Who’s Your Gynac? will be available on Amazon miniTV from September 28.

