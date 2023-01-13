Why Austin Butler still talks with Elvis’ deep, sultry drawl

The 2023 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, but a topic of discussion that continues to baffle the internet is Austin Butler’s voice.
Butler won the Globe for actor in a drama film, thanks to his turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. Social media erupted during his acceptance speech as viewers questioned why Butler still talks with Elvis’ deep, sultry drawl.
“It’s hard for me to talk about,” Butler said when asked about his voice not being the same after working on Elvis. “I can’t really reflect on it too much. I don’t know the difference.” Butler was asked again about his voice backstage in the press room after he won the Globe.
The actor said, “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.” “I had three years where (Elvis) was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he said. Butler adopted method acting techniques in order to play Elvis, fully immersing himself in the character. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...