Why Austin Butler still talks with Elvis’ deep, sultry drawl

The 2023 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, but a topic of discussion that continues to baffle the internet is Austin Butler’s voice.

Butler won the Globe for actor in a drama film, thanks to his turn as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. Social media erupted during his acceptance speech as viewers questioned why Butler still talks with Elvis’ deep, sultry drawl.

“It’s hard for me to talk about,” Butler said when asked about his voice not being the same after working on Elvis. “I can’t really reflect on it too much. I don’t know the difference.” Butler was asked again about his voice backstage in the press room after he won the Globe.

The actor said, “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.” “I had three years where (Elvis) was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way,” he said. Butler adopted method acting techniques in order to play Elvis, fully immersing himself in the character. —IANS