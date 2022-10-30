 ‘Why can’t you be Bhaijaan to us:’ Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘special request’ to Salman Khan in Sajid Khan’s sexual exploitation case : The Tribune India

‘Why can’t you be Bhaijaan to us:’ Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘special request’ to Salman Khan in Sajid Khan’s sexual exploitation case

Says people like Sajid Khan happen to be the favourites of the Khans in Bollywood

‘Why can’t you be Bhaijaan to us:’ Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘special request’ to Salman Khan in Sajid Khan’s sexual exploitation case

Sherlyn Chopra. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 30

Bollywood actor and model Sherlyn Chopra, who filed a police complaint against ‘MeToo’ accused Sajid Khan, recorded her statement with a lady police officer at the Juhu police station here and made a special request to Salman Khan.

Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them.

Along with Sherlyn, actors including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, had levelled the allegations against Sajid.

Sherlyn shared the details about recording her statement and appealed to Salman Khan for his support.

"I have been given an assurance that police would summon Sajid Khan from the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house for interrogation,” she said.

She added, "People like Sajid Khan happen to be the favourites of the Khans in Bollywood. They have high connections. Today, in the industry, we are 'outsiders' while they belong to the Khan gang. To fight them, it takes an immense amount of bravery and patience."

She added, "My special request is to Salman Khan who's conveniently ignoring the plight of women who've been wronged by his friend. People call you 'Bhaijaan', why can't you take a stand for us? Why can't you be a big brother to us? Why can't you remove our molester, habitual offender and habitual sexual predator from your house. Why this indifference to us?"

Sherlyn continued, "Our next course of action is to do a silent protest outside Salman Khan's house to urge him to show some sympathy towards us."

Meanwhile, Sajid is currently a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

#Mumbai #salman khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

4
Comment

Humour resonates

5
Haryana

Faridabad country’s most polluted city

6
Sports

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

7
Trending

Watch: ‘Fire haircut’ goes miserably wrong as barber fails to douse flame, man suffers severe burns

8
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

9
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

10
Nation

Mental disorders after joining can’t be attributed to service: Armed Forces Tribunal

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

India becoming major manufacturing hub globally: PM Modi

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...

T20 World Cup: Deepak Hooda replaces Axar Patel as India elect to bat against South Africa

T20 World Cup: India score 133/9 against South Africa

Suryakumar was at his aggressive best with a 40-ball 68

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur told he was mulling an app on...

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, increase in stubble burning may push it to 'severe'

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital