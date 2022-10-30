‘Why can’t you be Bhaijaan to us:’ Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘special request’ to Salman Khan in Sajid Khan’s sexual exploitation case

ANI

Mumbai, October 30

Bollywood actor and model Sherlyn Chopra, who filed a police complaint against ‘MeToo’ accused Sajid Khan, recorded her statement with a lady police officer at the Juhu police station here and made a special request to Salman Khan.

Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them.

Along with Sherlyn, actors including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, had levelled the allegations against Sajid.

Sherlyn shared the details about recording her statement and appealed to Salman Khan for his support.

"I have been given an assurance that police would summon Sajid Khan from the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house for interrogation,” she said.

She added, "People like Sajid Khan happen to be the favourites of the Khans in Bollywood. They have high connections. Today, in the industry, we are 'outsiders' while they belong to the Khan gang. To fight them, it takes an immense amount of bravery and patience."

She added, "My special request is to Salman Khan who's conveniently ignoring the plight of women who've been wronged by his friend. People call you 'Bhaijaan', why can't you take a stand for us? Why can't you be a big brother to us? Why can't you remove our molester, habitual offender and habitual sexual predator from your house. Why this indifference to us?"

Sherlyn continued, "Our next course of action is to do a silent protest outside Salman Khan's house to urge him to show some sympathy towards us."

Meanwhile, Sajid is currently a participant in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

