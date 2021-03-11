‘Why dressed up like parrot’: Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for wearing neon green jacket-shorts at Karan Johar’s party

Chandigarh, May 26
Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party was all about class, elegance and glamour.
Several Bollywood personalities and Karan's close friends such as Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were spotted attending the party.
Malaika Arora, was among the celebs who arrived in style wearing a satin green oversized double-breasted blazer with matching eyelet shorts.
She also flaunted her plunging neckline in a revealing lilac-wrapped satin bralette that flaunted her stomach abs.
View this post on Instagram
Malaika picked Alex Perry’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. She also wore hot pink platform pumps by Versace.
However, this look of Malaika Arora’s was not liked by the netizens and they brutally trolled her for her "bad fashion choice".
A user wrote, “Why are you looking like a parrot?”, another asked the actor, “What has happened to your choice?”. “bhen kuch acha phen leti”, was also one of the comments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan
Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...
Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral
An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La
The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...
Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing
Bhagwant Mann bats for direct flight from Chandigarh to Lond...