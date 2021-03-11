‘Why dressed up like parrot’: Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for wearing neon green jacket-shorts at Karan Johar’s party

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party was all about class, elegance and glamour.

Several Bollywood personalities and Karan's close friends such as Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were spotted attending the party.

Malaika Arora, was among the celebs who arrived in style wearing a satin green oversized double-breasted blazer with matching eyelet shorts.

She also flaunted her plunging neckline in a revealing lilac-wrapped satin bralette that flaunted her stomach abs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Malaika picked Alex Perry’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. She also wore hot pink platform pumps by Versace.

However, this look of Malaika Arora’s was not liked by the netizens and they brutally trolled her for her "bad fashion choice".

A user wrote, “Why are you looking like a parrot?”, another asked the actor, “What has happened to your choice?”. “bhen kuch acha phen leti”, was also one of the comments.