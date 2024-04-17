Wicked-fame actor Jonathan Bailey in talks to lead new Jurassic World movie

ANI

The Wicked star Jonathan Bailey is in talks to join Universal’s new Jurassic World movie. Scarlett Johansson has already been cast in the film, which will be directed by Gareth Edwards. It is written by Jurassic Park’s David Koepp.

Johansson played Black Widow in several Marvel Studios films, including the Avengers films, but unlike some of her superhero co-stars, she has found it easy to break into other projects. She has received two Oscar nominations, for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Bailey plays prince Fiyero in Wicked.