Will Daniel Radcliffe play Wolverine in 'X-Men' movies? This is what he has to say...

Washington, October 31
British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who has previously had a taste of working in big Hollywood franchises, recently, denied rumours that claimed he will be succeeding Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine.
According to Deadline, during an interview with GQ, the 'Harry Potter' actor stated, "It's purely a press tour rumor; I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again. I should just never open my mouth."
Radcliffe understands that having a long-term association with an identifiable role can be difficult to shake off and that's why he says he doesn't "ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time," reported Deadline.
Previously while appearing on 'The View', Radcliffe was questioned on the same subject by co-host Ana Navarro.
As per Deadline, he denied the rumours by saying, "This is something that comes up every so often, I think because in the comics Wolverine is short, so every so often they're like, 'Who's a short actor?' There's never been any actual truth to it,"
Meanwhile, it is certain that Jackman will again be reprising his iconic role as the actor confirmed in September that he will play Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' which is expected to be released on November 8, 2024.
