Will Kartik's decision to propose Yuvika create obstacles for her in Vanshaj?

In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s, Vanshaj, viewers will see DJ plotting situations leading to Kartik’s growing insecurity and a misunderstanding between him and Yuvika.

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “As Kartik is introduced to the Mahajan family, my character Yuvika feels a mixed wave of emotions. She is happy that Kartik has received acceptance from the Mahajan family; however, his growing friendship with DJ is something that is irking her as she tries to decipher DJ’s plot. When Kartik invites Yuvika to a restaurant for a surprise, she is unaware of the storm that is coming her way. I’m thrilled to essay these intriguing dynamics and emotions that Vanshaj brings for viewers.”

Zaan Khan, who plays the character of Kartik, said, “Portraying Kartik has been quite an exciting ride! Viewers will witness Kartik and DJ’s friendship blossoming, making Yuvika uncomfortable, setting the stage for something big coming up and viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, as new twists and turns are on the horizon, and this is just the beginning of the intriguing turn the story is going to take.”