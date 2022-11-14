Will Lindsay Lohan be part of 'Freaky Friday', 'Mean Girls' potential sequels? Watch her give the answer

ANI
Washington, November 14
American actor Lindsay Lohan has addressed the question on whether she is willing to work on sequels to some of her past hit films like 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls'.
According to Deadline, Lohan recently made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' where she was asked by the host about being in the potential sequels.
Watch them play:
View this post on Instagram
This question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to 'Freaky Friday' and during the show Lohan did acknowledge that Curtis had reached out to her.
"I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately. So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'OK, I'm on set, I have to focus.' And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited," she recalled, reported Deadline.
The actor further stated that she and Curtis "would both be into" making another film based on their 'Freaky Friday' characters.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
According to the outlet, Fallon then snuck in the question about a sequel to 'Mean Girls' and Lohan said that a follow-up movie would be "in Tina Fey's hands." Back in October, when Curtis had appeared on 'The View', she revealed having an idea for a 'Freaky Friday' sequel where Lohan would play a "hot grandma." Although Curtis claimed she offered the idea to Disney executives, it is not yet known whether they are thinking about producing a sequel, as per Variety.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90
Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995