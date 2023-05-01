 Will Prince Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation? : The Tribune India

Will Prince Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry pursuing four cases against British tabloids

Will Prince Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Britains King Charles greets people as he arrives to visit the Bolton Town Hall, in Bolton, Britain on January 20, 2023. Reuters file photo



London, May 1

Just a month after King Charles is crowned at a ceremony not seen for seven decades, his younger son Prince Harry will make another historic appearance for the royals, this time in the witness box of a court as part of his war against the press.

The fifth-in-line to the throne is due to give evidence at London's High Court as part of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over phone-hacking allegations - one of four cases he is pursuing against British tabloids.

Since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, he has made it his mission to rid of those he accuses of being "criminals masquerading as journalists" from running the newspapers.

"They have lied under oath, perjured themselves in the process and have proven they're above the law. Everyone seems to be scared of them, especially politicians," he said in a witness statement released as part of his phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers.

He said he felt incredibly strongly about the issue, "not just in a personal capacity but as part of the role I have always taken on, in terms of my duty to stand against things which are unjust and which people without the same resources, or the wider public, should not have to accept or undergo".

Harry's dislike of the press goes back decades, to the death of his mother Diana in a Paris car crash as her limousine sped away from chasing photographers, an incident he said could have been avoided if she had not dispensed with police protection, fearful they were leaking stories to the media.

In the last few months, he and Meghan have detailed at length their treatment from tabloids in a Netflix documentary, TV interviews and his memoir "Spare".

Their accusations that the royal family, including those working for his brother Prince William and his stepmother Camilla, now the queen consort, colluded in media "lies" have cast a shadow over his father's first few months on the throne.

Newspapers reject his allegations of unlawful behaviour while his detractors, of whom there are unsurprisingly many in the media, say his court battles might take the gloss off the king's grand crowning.

'HYPOCRITE'

"As Prince Harry predictably does his best to wreck his father's coronation with yet more privacy lawsuits & rants about the privacy-invading media, a reminder that the biggest, most ruthless invader of privacy in royal history - for gazillions of $$$$ - is... Hypocrite Harry," journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan said on Twitter.

But those who say wealthy publishers have not been brought to account for wrongdoing and unethical behaviour, praise Harry for embarking on what he said his father had described as "probably a suicide mission" when others, including his own relatives, are too fearful.

"I think he's incredibly courageous to do what he's doing because we know historically how powerful the press in the UK is as an institution," Steve Barnett, professor of communications at Westminster University, told Reuters.

"I don't think he's got that much to lose, given the vilification that he has suffered from the British press over the last 15 years."

Whether his actions change anything in the long-term is to be seen, while Les Hinton, a former long-time lieutenant of media mogul Murdoch, described the relationship between media and monarchy as a vital alliance.

"You'll never hear any public acknowledgement from the royal family of this mutual dependency, but it's a fact," Hinton wrote in the Times, one of Murdoch's British papers.

"Nevertheless, the dynamic duo of monarchy and media — although neither talk of their intertwined dependence — are hard at work to ensure the coronation is smash-hit entertainment.

There is profit for them both in doing so." For Harry himself, who saw military service twice in Afghanistan, his written statements to court have made it clear he is not going to give up his cause without a fight.

"It is clear to me that the tabloid press are the mothership of online trolling," he wrote.

"People die as a result of trolling, and people will continue to take their own lives when they can't see any other way out. How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?"

#Kate Middleton #King Charles III #meghan markle #prince harry #Prince William

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

2
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

3
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

4
Entertainment

‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

5
Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

6
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

7
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

9
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

10
Punjab

Anurag Thakur, Prem Kumar Dhumal pay tributes to SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal at latter's native village

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown of marriage'

The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...

BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code, NRC in poll-bound Karnataka

Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...

This election is not about you, Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM in poll-bound Karnataka

This election is not about you, Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

Was addressing a public meeting in Tumakuru district


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Set poll record, Karamjit Kaur exhorts women

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

50 Ludhiana cops died in 15 months, most due to ailments

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk