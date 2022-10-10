Will Ricky Gervais host the 2023 Golden Globes? Find out

ANI

Washington, October 10

Seems like fans who wanted Ricky Gervais to host the 2023 Golden Globes will be left disappointed as the British comedian-actor has expressed his lack of interest in returning to emcee the award show.

According to Deadline, after a video of 'The Office' creator hosting the Hollywood ceremony in 2020 was shared, a Twitter user asked to retweet the clip "if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023."

Gervais retweeted the post, writing "F*** that," adding a laughing emoji. His comment comes after the event will return to TV in 2023 after the 2022 ceremony was reduced to a press release following backlash for their lack of diversity.

Meanwhile, in a 2021 interview, Gervais talked about his approach to hosting these types of events and knowing who his audience is.

He told a news outlet, "Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren't winning awards, who aren't billionaires?" reported Deadline.

Gervais added, "It's a no-brainer for a comedian. I'm a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn't going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said... Think of the f***ing terrible things I could have joked about. It's off the charts -- It's. Off. The. Charts -- the terrible things I could say." As per Deadline, the 2023 Golden Globes nominations will be announced on December 12 and the award show will take place on January 10.

#Golden Globe Awards #Ricky Gervais