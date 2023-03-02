 Will Smith accepts AAFCA honour, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars : The Tribune India

Will Smith accepts AAFCA honour, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

Will Smith receives the award for his film Emancipation

Will Smith says Emancipation was the most difficult film of his entire career. File photo



Los Angeles, March 2

Hollywood star Will Smith returned to awards season festivities, taking the stage to accept the Beacon Award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards (AAFCA).

It marked Smith's first in-person speech at an awards ceremony since controversy at the 2022 Oscars, in which the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage, reports 'Variety'.

Smith's 'Emancipation' co-star Charmaine Bingwa and AAFCA cofounder Gil L. Robertson introduced Smith and Antoine Fuqua, the historical drama's director, early in the evening's ceremony. After Fuqua's minute-long thanks to AAFCA, Apple TV+ and the film's cast and crew, Smith took the microphone to recount the production of the film.

'Emancipation' was the individual most difficult film of my entire career. It was all outdoors, that is true," Smith joked, earning laughs from the crowd.

"It was the second day of shooting and 110 degrees... I was in a scene with one of the white actors. The actor decided to ad lib. So we're doing the scene. I did my line. He did his line. And then - ad lib - he spit in the middle of my chest," Smith said as the crowd groaned.

"The actor felt that the ad lib had gone well. So we do take two. I do my line. He does his line - and spits in the middle of my chest again... In the distance, I hear a voice. And Antoine says, 'Hey, let's do a take without the spit.' And in that moment, I knew that God was real." "I want to thank Gil and AAFCA. I want to thank all of you in this room for doing what you do, keeping our stories alive. I want to thank Apple, because the budget was one thing. And then the budget was another thing. And then the budget was another thing. And Apple never flinched," Smith said.

"It was the first time I had heard from a studio that the story was more important than how much it costs to get it done... They make iPhones. They can do it."

IANS

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

