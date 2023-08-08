Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

Hollywood star Will Smith admitted that he regretted pushing Willow Smith and Jaden Smith to fame at such a young age because “nobody in his family was happy.”
The 54-year-old made the honest confession while appearing on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Hart’. The actor first said, “2010 was like the greatest year as an artiste, as a parent. Karate Kid came out in June and Whip My Hair in October. I was building this dream of a family I had in my mind. I was going to do it better than my father did it. We’ve talked about it, my father was abusive… I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family, and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building. Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamt of. I was beyond my wildest dreams,” he said.
Unfortunately, Will said his kids’ careers interfered with family bonding.
“Nobody in my family was happy. Nobody wanted to be in a platoon. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny, and it was my first realisation that success and money don’t mean happiness. Up until that point, I really believed that you could succeed your way — to a house and a family - and you could win your way to happiness,” he explained.
That experience led the Oscar winner to re-evaluate his priorities. “You can have so much stuff that it makes you miserable,” he stated.
“That was my first pull-back, and I was like, ‘Okay, what am I missing?’ That’s when I started reading and studying psychology, and the relation to human happiness. I was never unhappy, I loved life, but I was driving the people around me in a way that I was leaving scorched earth.”
