Video: Will Smith seen in Mumbai in first public appearance after Oscars slap row

Chandigarh, April 23
After the Oscar’s slap controversy, actor Will Smith was seen in Mumbai in his first public appearance after the Oscars slap controversy.
The Hollywood star was spotted at the Kalina airport on Saturday. He met people around warmly and was seen smiling with them.
A video of the actor was shared by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, which showed Smith waving at his fans.
Smith had apologised to comedian Chris Rock after slapping him at Oscars.
As per reports, Will was staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu and left Mumbai on Saturday.
