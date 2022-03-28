Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Match 28

Actor Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock was an insanely viral moment of Oscars 2022.

And the social media is rife with triggering other memes, including Nicole Kidman and Lupita Nyong'o's reactions

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

Also, the users are equating Will Smith's slap with a popular Batman meme.

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3 — Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

Some users are even talking of replacing Batman and Robin in the memes with Smith and Chris Rock.

While presenting the best documentary feature award, Rock, a well-regarded comic actor, joked about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in 'G.I. Jane 2' because of her bald head.

He was referencing the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane' in which Demi Moore appears with a shaved head.

Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, a medical condition causes aggravated hair loss.

Smith reacted to the joke by going up on stage, separated from where he was sitting by a foot, and slapping Rock.

He then returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth!"

When next, the altercation turned into fodder for meme makers.

