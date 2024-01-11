Willem Dafoe honoured with first Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024

Actor Willem Dafoe has become the first celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024. Dafoe, who has featured in as many as 150 films, was felicitated on Monday in California. His wife, Giada Colagrande, attended the event, as did his friends and former co-stars Pedro Pascal, Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo, and Camila Morrone. During his speech, he said, “I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artistes and entertainers. I’m glad to be with people like this...thanks to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck.”
