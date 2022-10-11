Wishing you a Happy Birthday ‘inspector Vijay’: UP police wish Amitabh Bachchan in unique style

Lucknow, October 11
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday.
Taking to Twitter, the state police department shared a video—a compilation of clips from films in which Bachchan portrayed the role of a cop.
जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं 'इंस्पेक्टर विजय'— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 11, 2022
आप रील लाइफ़ में और हम रियल लाइफ़ में कर्त्तव्य और
सत्यनिष्ठा के 'अग्निपथ' पर चलकर जुर्म के खिलाफ एक 'दीवार' बनकर 'खाकी' का नाम रोशन करते रहें.#AmitabhBachchanBirthday #AmitabhBachchan@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/mL0Dopn65k
“Wishing you a Happy Birthday ‘inspector Vijay’. You in reel life and we in real life bring glory to ‘Khaki’ by walking on the ‘Agneepath’ of duty and truthfulness standing firmly against crime like a ‘Deewar’,” the UP Police tweeted in Hindi in a play of words.
Bachchan is one of the busiest actors of Indian cinema and he continues to spearhead the highly successful quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, which is currently in its 14th season.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economic growth forecast cut to 6.8 pc in 2022, IMF says 'worst yet to come' for global economy
Growth rate projections for China is 3.2 per cent, down from...
EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...
Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment
Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...