With almost week-long Diwali festivities, that too after two years, getting back to work looks like a task. Celebs talk about how they plan to return

Slow & steady

Mitaali Nag

Diwali is one of the festivals where people socialise and we got this chance to go all out after a break of two years. So, celebrations were grand and hangover will stay for some days. Even if we get back to our normal lives physically, mentally we will still be in the festive mood. I will start with detox and gradually get back to healthy eating or the diet I am following.

Party zone

Anjali Phougat

Diwali is the biggest festival of the year, so we have a lot of emotions attached to it. We host parties two weeks ahead of the festival and, honestly speaking, keep partying till the end of the year. We celebrate even more here in the USA because we miss our family and culture a lot. It’s hard to go back to routine, but I don’t mind the festive hangover.

Remembering the sweets

Rajniesh Duggall

Diwali festivities are usually fun. I love this time of the year. Of course it does take a toll for a few weeks, but then that’s the beauty of it. I have never had a festive hangover. In fact, I have been shooting everyday around Diwali for so many years and never had an issue. But one thing I miss after Diwali is the sweets and meeting friends.

Start afresh

Mitu

Yes, it’s very tough to get back to our usual life. I wait for both my birthday (which falls on choti Diwali) and Diwali, with a lot of enthusiasm the whole year around. I wake up the morning after Diwali filled with excitement to start afresh. Though I feel the festive hangover, I wish the celebrations lasted longer.

Enjoy every moment

Arun Mandola

Every year I fall in love with October because this is a hangover month for me and, honestly, sometimes I don’t come out from this hangover! Actually, it’s not a festival hangover, but it’s a refreshing month for me. Yes, I take time to come back to my daily routine but that is okay. I am a person who wants to enjoy every moment.

Work A priority

Anupama Solanki

When I used to go to my hometown, Chandigarh, I cannot describe in words the pleasure I had with my family. That feeling is out of the world, but due to a tight schedule this year, I was in Mumbai. Somewhere I am a bit sad, but my priority is work. The brightness and positivity of Diwali stays with us even after the festival is over. We do miss the festivities, but that’s how life is.

